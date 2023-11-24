FM Condemns Wilders' Stances Towards Jordan

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 24 (Petra)-- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi strongly condemned and rejected the racist positions announced by extremist MP Geert Wilders, in which he denied the inalienable right of the Palestinian people to their freedom and state on their national soil, and in which he adopted the illusion of the possibility of resolving the Palestinian issue at Jordan's expense.During a phone conversation with his Dutch counterpart Hanke Bruins Slot, Safadi emphasized that the Dutch representative's ludicrous and extreme racist stances are worthless and serve merely to highlight the representative's racism, which stems from an abhorrent culture of bigotry.Slot reaffirmed her nation's support for the two-state solution as a means of resolving the conflict and bringing about a complete peace, as well as its regard for the two countries' historical cordial relations, which are founded on mutual respect.The two ministers emphasized that the amicable ties between the two kingdoms, which have existed for more than 70 years, will only get stronger.The racist extremist MP won the largest number of seats in the parliamentary elections, but this does not guarantee that he will form the next government, as several parliamentary parties announced their refusal to enter into a coalition with him.