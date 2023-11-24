Britain Pledges £30 Million To Gaza

London, Nov. 24 (Petra)-- Britain will provide another 30 million pounds ($37.38 million)of humanitarian aid to Gaza, Foreign Secretary David Cameron said on Friday as he travels to the occupied Palestinian territories on the second day of his visit to the region.Cameron will meet Palestinian leaders and aid agencies.

