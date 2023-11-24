Army Sends 11 Vehicles Carrying Supplies To Khan Yunis

Amman, Nov. 24 (Petra)-- Upon Royal directives, the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army, in coordination with the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization (JHCO), sent on Friday eleven vehicles carrying supplies to Khan Younis in southern Gaza.The convoy included basic goods and necessities along with food packages, prepared meals, medical equipment, and medications to help our brothers in Gaza during their trying times.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.