'We Need Years To Rebuild Gaza Again'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Al Jazeera

Hamza Ibrahim, a resident of Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, says Palestinians are both joyful and sad following the start of the truce.

“The truce is a great source of relief from the pain and stress that people feel when they live in an ongoing state of bombardment in Gaza,” Ibrahim told Al Jazeera, saying the pause allows them to“restore daily activity and reconnect with family”.



He noted, however, that Palestinians are frightened that the“nightmare” will return soon.

“After all that, a few days of a ceasefire is not enough to rebuild Gaza again. The people whose homes have been destroyed in the north, where are those people going to go after this?

“We need thousands of trucks to rebuild Gaza again; we need years and decades more to rebuild Gaza again.”

