Israeli Occupation Army Withdraws From Al-Shifa Hospital In Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: The Israeli occupation army withdrew today from Al-Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza after approximately 10 days of its invasion, during which it destroyed wide sections of the complex.

Local sources reported that the occupation forces withdrew from Al-Shifa Medical Complex, stating that the Israeli army detonated power generators in the hospital, medical equipment including X-ray machines, and oxygen pumps before withdrawing. They also carried out explosions in some sections and buildings of the largest hospital in the region.

A medical source in the complex mentioned that around 180 patients and 7 medical staff members are still present in Al-Shifa Hospital. He noted that patients and the injured cannot move due to serious fractures, and they must be transported using special ambulances.

On November 15 of this month, the Israeli occupation army invaded Al-Shifa Complex after besieging it for several days, during which the hospital was subjected to repeated shelling.

After several days, the Israeli army demanded the evacuation of those present in the hospital on foot. However, a number of the wounded and patients were unable to leave due to their conditions, and some doctors and hospital staff were compelled to stay with them.

In the past few days, the occupation army carried out extensive digging, searching, and combing operations inside the sections and buildings of the hospital, as well as its garden and parking lot. This resulted in the death of several displaced individuals and wounded people inside, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.

LIVE UPDATES: Humanitarian pause in Gaza goes into effect

Read Also