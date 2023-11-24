-->


Prime Minister Of Nepal Meets Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs


11/24/2023 2:48:39 PM

QNA

Kathmandu: Prime Minister of Nepal HE Pushpa Kamal Dahal, received today in Kathmandu, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi.
The meeting dealt with discussing bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

