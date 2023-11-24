Six Nabbed In Qatar For Over QR1.5 Million Worth Of Burgled Money And Goods

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Criminal Investigation Department at the Ministry of Interior (MoI) has arrestes six individuals of African origin for home robberies committed in different residential areas.

After authorization was granted by the Public Prosecution, the individuals were arrested and their residences were searched.

They were found in possession of QR1,288,000 in cash in addition to gold jewellery valued at QR300,000.

Additionally, the tools used in these thefts were also seized by the CID.

Upon questioning, the defendants confessed to what was attributed to them, and they, along with the seized items and crime tools, were referred to the prosecution office for investigation and legal action.