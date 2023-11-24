AMEA Power Announced As Climate Supporter Of COP28

(MENAFN- AETOSWire)

AMEA Power, one of the fastest growing renewable energy companies based in the Middle East, has announced its support for COP28, the United Nations Climate Change Conference, as a Climate Supporter.

COP28 will take place in Dubai from November 30 to December 12, 2023, and is organized under the presidency of the UAE. The conference will bring together world leaders, businesses, and civil society to accelerate action on climate change.

As a Climate Supporter of COP28, AMEA Power is committed to helping the conference achieve its goals of raising ambition, accelerating action, and building solidarity on climate change.

The AMEA Power Stand, located within the Energy Transition Hub in COP28's Green Zone, will be showcasing the company's commitment to the energy transition. Visitors to the stand will learn about AMEA Power's track record in developing and operating renewable energy projects, its plans to expand its portfolio, and its commitment to accelerate the transition to clean energy. Furthermore, AMEA Power will be participating in a number of events and activities at COP28, including panel discussions, side events and networking events.

AMEA Power also recently announced its commitment to a sustainable future by signing the UAE Climate-Responsible Companies Pledge in collaboration with the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE). The pledge commitments include organizations increasing their collective efforts to combat climate change by measuring and reporting their greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions transparently.

AMEA Power is actively engaged in 20 countries, with a renewable energy pipeline of 6.8GW. The company has 1,600MW of clean energy projects either in operation or under/near construction in Burkina Faso, Djibouti, Egypt, Ivory Coast, Jordan, Morocco, South Africa, Togo, Tunisia and Uganda. Recently, the company announced that it is mobilizing $5 billion to target 5GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030.

The company currently have two of the largest projects in Africa under construction in Egypt, a 500MW wind project and a 500MW solar project. Furthermore, in a few weeks, AMEA Power will inaugurate West Africa's largest solar PV project, expanding the 50MW solar PV plant in Togo to 70MW and adding battery storage.

AMEA Power's work in Africa continues to have a direct economic and social impact on the host communities. Through its Community Investment and Development program, the company supports a variety of educational, health, environmental and social initiatives, as well as local infrastructure development.

Hussain Al Nowais, Chairman of AMEA Power, said: “We are excited to be attending COP28 and to join forces with the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, by signing the UAE Climate Responsible Companies Pledge. COP28 is an important platform to accelerate action on climate change and to build a more sustainable future for all. At AMEA Power, we are committed to developing and operating renewable energy projects that help reduce greenhouse gas emissions and create jobs”.

AMEA Power is rapidly expanding its investments in wind, solar, energy storage and green hydrogen, demonstrating its long-term commitment to the global energy transition. Earlier this week, AMEA Power announce the closing and funding of a $75 million equity funding round from SoftBank Group Corp. (“SBG”), a Japanese investment holding company.

About AMEA Power

Headquartered in Dubai, AMEA Power is a developer, owner and operator of renewable energy projects. As one of the fastest growing renewable energy companies in the region, the company is rapidly expanding its investments in wind, solar, energy storage and green hydrogen, demonstrating its long-term commitment to the global energy transition. AMEA Power has assembled a world class team of industry experts to deliver projects across Africa, the Middle East and other emerging markets.

Permalink