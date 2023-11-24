BYD Rolled Off Its 6 Millionth New Energy Vehicle

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--BYD, the world's leading manufacturer of new energy vehicles and power batteries, achieved a historic milestone as its 6 millionth new energy vehicle rolled off the production line at the Zhengzhou factory. This momentous occasion, marking a record-breaking achievement, underscored BYD's unwavering commitment to pioneering advancements in the electric vehicle industry.

Having reached the milestone of 6 million new energy vehicles in just three months, following the 5 millionth, BYD's rapid pace continued to establish new benchmarks in production and sales. The 6 millionth new energy vehicle, named BAO 5 - a super hybrid hardcore SUV under BYD's professional personalized sub-brand FANGCHENGBAO - was celebrated at a ceremony where representative employees shared the joy of this remarkable achievement.

BYD's diverse brand matrix, including the Dynasty and Ocean series, FANGCHENGBAO, DENZA, and Yangwang, was enhanced. October witnessed BYD achieving a monthly sales record, exceeding 300,000 new energy vehicles. The company's commitment to technology leadership and a variety of product offerings enabled BYD to create substantial value in the future market, catering to the diverse needs of consumers.

Since 2010, BYD has been actively expanding its global presence, introducing new energy buses and taxis for public transit electrification. With a decade of dedicated efforts, BYD's electric public transport solutions now operate in over 400 cities across more than 70 countries.

To expand its global footprint, BYD adopted a dual approach of exports and local production to accelerate the global presence of new energy passenger vehicles. Currently, BYD has entered 58 countries and regions, and surpassed an accumulative sale of 200,000 units of passenger vehicles, with significant victories in the new energy vehicle market in Thailand, Brazil, and other locations.

BYD consistently stands at the forefront of technological advancements. Innovations such as the Blade Battery, DM-i Super Hybrid System, e-Platform 3.0, Cell to Body (CTB) Technology, e4 Platform, BYD DiSus Intelligent Body Control System, and Dual Mode Off-road (DMO) Super Hybrid System, have set new standards in the industry. In the future, BYD will remain true to its aspiration of innovation and eco-friendliness, provide better mobility experiences to more customers around the world, helping Cool the Earth by 1°C.

To download our images, please visit:

About BYD

BYD is a multinational high-tech company devoted to leveraging technological innovations for a better life. Founded in 1995 as a rechargeable battery maker, BYD now boasts a diverse business scope covering automobiles, rail transit, new energy, and electronics, with over 30 industrial parks in China, the United States, Canada, Japan, Brazil, Hungary, and India. From energy generation and storage to its applications, BYD is dedicated to providing zero-emission energy solutions that reduce global reliance on fossil fuels. Its new energy vehicle footprint now covers 6 continents, over 70 countries and regions, and more than 400 cities. Listed in both Hong Kong and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges, the company is known to be a Fortune Global 500 enterprise that furnishes innovations in pursuit of a greener world.

For more information, please visit .

About BYD Auto

Founded in 2003, BYD Auto is the automotive subsidiary of BYD, a multinational high-tech company devoted to leveraging technological innovations for a better life. Aiming to accelerate the green transition of the global transportation sector, BYD Auto focuses on developing pure electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles. The company has mastered the core technologies of the entire industrial chain of new energy vehicles, such as batteries, electric motors, and electronic controllers. It has witnessed in recent years significant technological advancements, including the Blade Battery, DM-i Super Hybrid Technology, e Platform 3.0, CTB Technology, e4 Platform, BYD DiSus Intelligent Body Control System, and DMO Super Hybrid System. The company is the world's first carmaker to stop the production of fossil-fueled vehicles on the EV shift and has remained top of new energy passenger vehicle sales in China for 10 years in a row. For more information, please visit .

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink