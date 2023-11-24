AUD/USD Forecast: Sees Rangebound Trading

(MENAFN- Daily Forex) The AUD/USD

embarked on a cautious journey during early Thursday trading, teetering on the edge of the 200-Day Exponential Moving Average. This precarious dance was further complicated by the Thanksgiving holiday observed in the United States, resulting in a dearth of trading activity. The struggle to ascend beyond this critical EMA level is indicative of the market's readiness to break free from the confines of its current consolidation range, fluctuating between the 0.65 and 0.66 levels.

As we look ahead to Friday, it is prudent to expect more of the same. The aftermath of Thanksgiving typically witnesses a notable absence of American traders, leading to a pronounced scarcity of market liquidity. This leaves the Australian dollar ensnared in a web of indecision, seemingly attempting to rectify the exuberant upswings witnessed over the past couple of weeks. The market's unwavering fixation on the prospect of the Federal Reserve pausing its monetary policy has led to an attempt to prematurely price in the possibility of rate cuts next year. Whether this scenario unfolds remains uncertain, but the financial landscape is undoubtedly rife with uncertainty.



In the immediate term, expect the Australian dollar to oscillate within the confines of the 0.65 support level and the 0.66 resistance level.

The breakout from this range will usher in more substantial movements, but for now, the market seems preoccupied with the task of finding its bearings amidst the cacophony of uncertainty. The ever-present influence of risk appetite will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in dictating the currency's trajectory, as is often the case in these tumultuous times.

It is imperative to bear in mind that the Australian dollar's performance is inextricably linked to a multitude of external factors. Foremost among these are global economic growth and the ebb and flow of demand for commodities . Additionally, the gaze remains steadfastly fixed on developments in China, which, in recent times, has failed to inspire bullish sentiment. This prevailing sentiment casts a lingering shadow over the Australian dollar, and the presence of the 200-Day EMA looms as a potential stumbling block.

In the end, the Australian dollar finds itself at a critical juncture, wrestling with formidable challenges on multiple fronts. The path ahead remains shrouded in uncertainty, and as traders, we must exercise patience and vigilance, navigating the turbulent waters with a keen eye on the ever-evolving landscape of global finance.

