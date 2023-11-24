Crude Oil Forecast: Quiet During Holiday Session

(MENAFN- Daily Forex) The world of crude oil markets little movement during after-hours trading, with Thanksgiving taking center stage in terms of attention and market sentiment.

Looking to the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Crude Oil market, we saw a slight downturn during Thursday's trading session, characterized by the persistently erratic behavior witnessed across global markets. In the previous session, the market initially dropped significantly, sparked by the postponement of the OPEC+ meeting. However, resilience prevailed as buyers reemerged on the scene later in the day. Presently, it appears that the market is poised to navigate the narrow waters of this vicinity, with the $75 threshold capturing the majority of attention. All things considered, the current juncture demands a discerning perspective, pondering whether an upward breakthrough is imminent or if a descent beneath the $72.50 level is in the cards, potentially leading to a dip towards the $70 range.



Shifting attention to the Brent market, there was a modest decline during Thursday's trading session, with the $80 level emerging as a support level. In the grand scheme of things, this market continues to grapple with turbulence.

As long as the $77.50 threshold remains intact, it offers an area for prospective buyers during market dips. However, a breach below this level could usher in a descent towards the $75 range, possibly even dropping to the $72.50 level. Conversely, should we surpass the 200-Day EMA, it may signal the start of a more substantial uptrend, potentially breaching the $85 ceiling along the way. All things considered, our perspective is colored by the quest for stability, which appears to be the prevailing theme in these uncertain times.

As it stands, the market sets up for continued volatility , with an eye on the ever-volatile situation in the Middle East, which can exert a large influence on crude oil markets. We find ourselves in a phase of consolidation, a period of time that will be somewhat short in my opinion. Anticipate short-term fluctuations in lieu of a clear-cut move, especially considering that Thursday is Thanksgiving, and Friday is also likely to be thin as well in the Brent Market Amidst Uncertain Times

In the end, the world of crude oil markets remain noisy, characterized by volatility more than anything else. Trading in these turbulent waters takes patience, discernment, and an ear to the ground when it comes to monitoring the ever-shifting oil markets. I do not expect this to be an easy market to trade anytime soon .

