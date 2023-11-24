GBP/JPY Forecast: Upward Pressures Against Yen

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



The GBP/JPY exhibited a modest retracement initially before swiftly executing an about-face, signaling vitality and embarking on a noteworthy rally.

The breach of the crucial ¥187.25 level opened the door to the prospect of a more substantial upward move. My analysis envisions not only further ascension but potentially a climb towards the ¥190 milestone. Short-term dips continue to offer significant opportunities for buyers, thereby emphasizing the importance of seeking value as this market trend unfolds.

In a broader context, it is evident that this particular market remains persistently turbulent, influenced by a complex interplay of factors. Notably, it derives its momentum not solely from interest rate differentials, but also from its characteristic status as a "risk on/risk off" currency pair. Furthermore, the Bank of Japan appears to be maintaining a considerable distance from any prospects of tightening its monetary policy, notwithstanding occasional statements to the contrary that are thinly veiled attempts at begging the markets to give the yen a reprieve from its beating. Looking further into the future, the possibility of the market setting its sights on the ¥200 threshold looms large. Beneath the surface, the ¥185 level stands as a support level, further reinforced by the presence of the 50-Day Exponential Moving Average acting as a substantial buffer Amidst Interest Rate Differentials

Central to the dynamics of this currency pair lies the Japanese yen, and, as such, vigilant monitoring of the Bank of Japan's actions and the yields emanating from the country is paramount. With yields in Japan nearly stagnant, the persistent interest rate differential between Great Britain and Japan continually translates into gains through daily swaps. This fundamental underpinning remains the primary driver, irrespective of external discourse, reinforcing the notion that a sustained uptrend is the most plausible scenario.

The most likely course of action, given the circumstances, continues to be the accumulation of positions during the occasional declines, employing incremental sizing. It's worth noting that liquidity dwindled towards the end of the session on Thursday, owing to the Thanksgiving holiday in the United States. This temporary reduction in market participation should be taken into account when navigating this inherently volatile pair, as investors seek to capitalize on the ongoing opportunities presented by the fluctuations in the British pound and the Japanese yen – especially as there is a positive swap at the end of the day that will continue to pay them.

