Gold Forecast: Sees Same Barrier

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



Gold displayed a modest rally during the early hours of Thursday, albeit within the context of a thinly traded session, with the official market paused in observance of Thanksgiving in the United States.

The formidable $2000 region looms as a notable barrier, casting shadows on the prospects of a sustained ascent. The recent weeks have borne witness to an impressive rally, implying the need to dissipate some of the accrued froth in the market.

Forex Brokers We Recommend in Your Region 1Read full review Get Started

In this juncture, a keen eye on the bond market becomes crucial, given the profound negative correlation between bond yields and the price of gold, at least in most conditions. It's worth noting that the bond markets continue to operate during the holiday period, but only in odd hours. Consequently, the absence of significant catalysts features to be the biggest factor on the short-term horizon. One could even postulate the emergence of a potential double-top formation in this territory, further enhancing the case for an impending period of consolidation and Patience Warranted, as Market Waits for a Larger Move

Delving into the technical terrain, we find a robust confluence of support factors nestled below. Within a $30 range, one encounters the reassuring presence of the 50-Day Exponential Moving Average, the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level, an ascending trendline, and the 200-Day EMA. Collectively, these elements constitute a substantial support zone that could potentially buoy the market in the event of a pullback. It's quite plausible that such a retracement would allure discerning investors seeking entry points in this region. Nonetheless, it's imperative to exercise prudence and await confirmation before venturing into the market. Indeed, the prevailing landscape suggests the possibility of opportunistically acquiring "cheap gold" for those who exercise patience, a strategy aligned with current market dynamics.

While an eventual ascent remains a possible scenario, it's important to exercise restraint and avoid hasty market entries, especially with larger positions. The backdrop of this market suggests a compelling case for patiently seeking buying opportunities, particularly in light of the ongoing volatility. By most metrics, the prevailing conditions favor a cautious approach, with the potential for opportune entry points presenting themselves to those with the patience to await confirmation signals. Eventually though, we should get a larger move as there are a lot of concerns with it comes down to geopolitical concerns, government spending around the world, and simply uncertainty in the global economy.

Ready to trade today's Gold prediction ? Here's a list of some of the best XAU/USD brokers to check out.