Moutier: Bern And Jura Sign Deal On Cantonal Switch

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Pусский (ru) Вопрос принадлежности территорий: Берн и Юра подписали договор



Share

Facebook

Twitter

E-mail

Print Copy link

It regulates the most important points so that Moutier can make the administrative switch from canton Bern to canton Jura at the beginning of 2026.

The next step is for the two cantonal parliaments to approve the concordat, or agreement. The consultation carried out last summer broadly confirmed a solution had been worked out.

+Moutier: the Swiss conflict that has been ongoing for more than 200 years

Among other things, the concordat deals with continuity in administration, schools, justice and hospitals as well as the issue surrounding taxes. The agreement also covers the distribution of assets and equalisation provisions in relation to financial flows.

+Bye bye Bern: Moutier to join canton Jura by 2026

Once the cantons have approved the concordat, a vote in the Federal Assembly is required in 2025.

Send us your input

Do you have more questions about this story?

Your contribution Our journalists will take your contribution on board for their coverage and may follow up with you via email. If you have questions, get in touch . Your contribution... How we work

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them here.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to .

End of insertion External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news

Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox.

Daily

Email

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.

I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo newsletter.

Articles in this story

Do you have more questions about this story?

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ... .