Future Of Mining In Panama Rests With Supreme Court

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The future of, Minera Panamá, a subsidiary of Canadian mining giant First Quantum is in the hands of the nine magistrates of Panama's Supreme Court who began a permanent session at 10 a.m. on Friday, November 24 to hear 10 challenges to the constitutionality of Law 106, which adopts the contract between the Panamanian State and Minera Panamá, SA whose fast track signing by President Laurentino Cortizo led to a month of nationwide protests and road closures damaging the economy and driving tourists away.
While many marches were peaceful some were accompanied by vandalism. There were four deaths including two murders, and scores of injuries to police and protestors.
