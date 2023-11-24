EQS-News: PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG / Key word(s): Bond

PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG: Update to today's investor call at 2:00 pm

Convertible bond of PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG 2019/2024 ISIN: DE000A254NA6 / WKN: A254NA ("PREOS-WSV") Subject: UPDATE TO TODAY'S INVESTOR CALL AT 2:00 PM

Dear creditors of PREOS-WSV, We are looking forward to today's investor call and would like to thank you for the questions you submitted in advance.

These reflect the need for information of all bond creditors with regard to a wide range of topics and time periods. For this reason, CEO Stephan Noetzel will answer all questions in today's conference call. This is a deliberate decision in the interest of all PREOS bondholders in order to contribute to a transparent, objective argumentation in the dialog about the future direction of PREOS. At this point, we would like to mention how concerned we are about some very personal accusations against the joint representative Klaus Nieding, as they are obviously driven by individual commercial interests and have even been made anonymously in some cases.









