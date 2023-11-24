EQS-News: GRENKE AG / Key word(s): Sustainability

GRENKE Corporate Governance scores top position in SDAX

24.11.2023 / 13:12 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

GRENKE Corporate Governance scores top position in SDAX

GRENKE ranked 3rd place in SDAX of the DVFA Scorecard

Score significantly improved to 78.07 % DVFA (German Association of Financial Analysis and Assetmanagement) Scorecard assesses corporate governance of German listed companies Baden-Baden, November 24, 2023: GRENKE AG, a global financing partner for small and medium-sized enterprises, made third place in the SDAX at this years' DVFA Scorecard with a score of 78.07 %. Compared to the previous year, GRENKE improved significantly by 3.94 percentage points (2022: 3rd place SDAX, 74.13 %). The DVFA Scorecard annually evaluates the quality of corporate governance of companies listed in the German DAX, MDAX and SDAX. “We are proud, to have achieved a top position in the SDAX for our corporate governance again”, states Dr. Sebastian Hirsch, CEO of GRENKE AG.“A strong corporate governance is the foundation for trust in the capital market and is of high importance to us. The rank we achieved as well as our score underline this impressively.“ This years' DVFA scorecard was published on November 23, 2023, in Frankfurt, Germany. The assessment comprised 151 companies situated in Germany, listed in the German DAX, MDAX and SDAX. The comprehensive results of the DVFA Scorecard are available here (German only):



Investor contact

Investor Relations Team

Neuer Markt 2

76532 Baden-Baden

Phone: +49 7221 5007-204

Email:



Website:

Press contact

Stefan Wichmann

Neuer Markt 2

76532 Baden-Baden

Phone: +49 (0) 171 20 300

Email:





About GRENKE The GRENKE Group (GRENKE) is a global financing partner for small and medium-sized companies. As a one-stop shop for customers, GRENKE's products range from flexible small-ticket leasing and demand-driven bank products to convenient factoring. Fast and easy processing and personal contact with customers and partners are at the centre of GRENKE's activities. Founded in 1978 in Baden-Baden, the Group operates in more than 30 countries and employs approximately 2,000 staff (measured in terms of full-time equivalents) worldwide. GRENKE shares are listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE000A161N30).

