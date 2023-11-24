EQS-News: BOOSTER Precision Components GmbH / Key word(s): Bond/Regulatory Admission

BOOSTER Precision Components GmbH publishes company description and has applied for admission to trading of its bonds on Nasdaq First North Bond Market

of BOOSTER Precision Components GmbH, Frankfurt a. M.



BOOSTER Precision Components GmbH publishes company description and has applied for admission to trading of its bonds on Nasdaq First North Bond Market Frankfurt a. M., 24 November 2023 – On 28 November 2022, Booster Precision Components GmbH (the“ Company ”) issued senior secured callable floating rate notes amounting to EUR 35,000,000 (the“ Bonds ”) within a framework of EUR 60,000,000 and with a final maturity date of 28 November 2026. For the purpose of having the Bonds admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Bond Market, the Company has prepared a company description dated 23 November 2023 (the“Company Description”). The Company Description will be available on the Company's website ( ). Admission to trading of the Bonds on Nasdaq First North Bond Market is expected to take place on or about 28 November 2023. The company description does not constitute a prospectus, has not been approved by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (Sw. Finansinspektionen) and does not constitute an offer to subscribe or acquire any securities of the Company.



