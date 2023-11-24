ASAP Kerala Join Hands With German Firm Dspace To Provide Skilled Manpower

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Nov 24 (KNN) ASAP Kerala, the state-run skill development agency under the Higher Education Department has signed an agreement with dSPACE, to provide jobs for skilled youth in the state.

The Memorandum of Agreement was signed between Usha Titus, Chairperson, and MD of ASAP Kerala, and Franklin George, Managing Director of dSPACE, at a special ceremony held at the office of Ishita Roy, Principal Secretary, Department of Higher Education on Thursday.

dSPACE, a global leader in mechatronics system software technology based in Germany inaugurated its India operations at Kinfra Park at nearby Kazhakoottam recently.

As part of the agreement, dSPACE will collaborate with ASAP Kerala to recruit 100 candidates who successfully complete specific skill training.

Speaking about the partnership, Ishita Roy stated that the state government's commitment to higher education, outstanding skill development initiatives, and the availability of top talent make Kerala an attractive destination for foreign companies.

"The collaboration with dSPACE will go a long way in providing better job opportunities for the youth of Kerala," she said.

dSPACE will hire candidates who have required skills, from the state with the support of ASAP Kerala, a statement here said.

Both parties have also agreed to develop industry-relevant skill courses. ASAP will conduct specialised courses and training to enhance the employability of candidates, it said, adding that this strategic partnership also ensures employment opportunities for eligible candidates in the state.

The event was attended by Rajshree, Director Technical Education, A Praveen, Registrar of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University, Elmer Schmidt, Vice- President of dSPACE, Laiju IP Nair, Head of ASAP Kerala Placement Division, Basil Amanullah, Associate Director and K Sankaran, Programme Manager, the statement added.

(KNN Bureau)