FADA To Ask Banks To Not Overfund Auto Dealers With High Inventory

The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) has decided to approach banks to stop overfunding auto dealers with high inventory to reduce the passenger vehicle inventory stocks, reported businessline.

The association will reach out to financiers urging them not to overfund automobile dealers as they are not being able to make a profit with inventories going beyond 30 days.

The body will ask the financiers to check the dealer inventories before releasing funds.



"We are approaching bankers who provide us inventory funding to not overfund us. If a dealer is carrying high inventory, why provide funds as they are not able to rotate the stock in 60 days? It is a high cost to the dealers. We are also in talks with the manufacturing body for inventory corrections," Manish Raj Singhania, President - FADA, told businessline.

businessline.



In October, the passenger vehicle inventory touched an all-time high of 63-66 days with dealerships signalling capacity concerns. The two-wheeler inventory is between 40 and 45 days.

According to FADA data, the passenger vehicle inventory in October 2022 was between 35 and 40 days, while the two-wheeler inventory was 40-45 days.



FADA will also connect with the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) to devise a plan to bring down the inventory.

businessline

had earlier reported on FADA flagging off inventory build-up and had asked Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to monitor their increase in manufacturing across the passenger vehicle segment.

“FADA has issued a red flag, urging OEMs to not only moderate vehicle dispatches but also to introduce more aggressive and attractive schemes promptly. This dual approach is essential to help dealers clear their inventory before year-end, averting the potential financial repercussions associated with excess unsold stock,” FADA said in a statement.

“We urge the OEMs to recalibrate their demand and produce vehicles that are in demand,” added Singhania.

According to analysts, auto dealers may find some cushion due to the increase in sales volume in the remaining part of the year. According to CRISIL, automobile dealers will see revenue accelerate 8-10 per cent this fiscal, driven by a 5-7 per cent increase in sales volume, premiumisation and price hikes of 2-5 per cent by OEMs.



