Makemytrip And WEP To Train Women Entrepreneurs In Northeast Under Project Maitri

Itanagar, Nov 24 (KNN) MakeMyTrip has announced a collaboration with the Niti Aayog incubated Women Entrepreneurship Platform (WEP) to help women entrepreneurs in the North-East region of India.

The partnership will focus on empowering women entrepreneurs in the hospitality sector by providing them with training, mentorship, and access to markets.

With this collaboration, MakeMyTrip has come up with Project Maitri, which will focus on women in the north-east region of the country, by leveraging the untapped potential of homestays as a pathway to entrepreneurship, economic empowerment, and independence.

Project Maitri will provide women with training in hospitality, finance, and marketing to help them set up and run successful homestays. As part of the project, selected participants will get specialised training tailored to their unique business needs.

This training will cover a wide range of skills, including hospitality, safety, digital marketing, and compliance. Additionally, the top three homestay owners will be recognised with awards.

Launched at the Dorjee Khandu State Convention Center, Itanagar, the event titled 'Enabling Women-Led Development in Arunachal' was attended by the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Pema Khandu. Applications for this program will open on December 13 on the WEP website.

Rajesh Magow, co-founder and Group CEO, MakeMyTrip said,“We are proud to partner with the Women Entrepreneurship Platform in this endeavour and look forward to seeing these incredible women entrepreneurs flourish as they contribute to the vibrancy and diversity of India's tourism industry.”

Anna Roy, Mission Director, WEP, said,“It has the potential to deliver long-term dividends, as homestays in India can evolve into a viable and lucrative business avenue for women seeking financial independence.”

WEP, incubated in NITI Aayog and now changed into a public-private partnership calls itself a solution for information and services relevant to women entrepreneurs, offering a wide range of resources including a SmartMatch based platform for government schemes and private sector initiatives, a knowledge base, a community platform, offering resources such as mentorship and capacity building.

