India's E-Commerce Realm Needs A Regulatory Body Like SEBI, Says Founder Sachin Verma

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India
India's digitization has pushed the e-commerce landscape to new heights, with a growing number of consumers relying on online platforms for their shopping needs. However, this rapid growth has also brought about various challenges and concerns related to Monopoly of a few big marketplaces, small e-retailers' interests, fair competition, logistics, and so on!
Mr. Sachin Verma, E-commerce expert and founder of FEDUS
Post-COVID, the Indian e-commerce industry has been on an upward growth trajectory, and
it is expected to have an annual gross merchandise value of $350 billion
by 2030.
Indian e-commerce is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27 percent to reach $163 billion by 2026, almost three times the growth of the overall retail market, according to a report.
This growth is fueled by factors such as increasing internet penetration, rising smartphone usage, a growing middle class with higher disposable incomes and the government's initiatives to promote digital payments and ease of doing business have further contributed to the expansion of the e-commerce sector in India.
As E-commerce rises with growing numbers and will boost the Indian economy, it also signifies the need for a regulatory body to monitor the E-commerce dynamic, as the monopoly of a few giant platforms is not sustainable.
This rapid growth in the Indian e-commerce industry has raised concerns about the dominance of large players and the impact on small e-retailers. The issue of fair competition has become even more crucial as these big players often have the advantage of economies of scale and can offer deep discounts, which smaller e-retailers struggle to match.
E-commerce practice's lack of transparency and the dominance of big players in e-commerce can lead to an unfair marketplace where small e-retailers are unable to compete on a level playing field, and the concentration of power in the hands of a few major players can stifle innovation and limit consumer choice.
Due to the inability of small firms to compete with giants, it is likely to lead to a monopoly for giants in e-commerce, which would adversely affect competition, innovation, and the consumer experience.
Speaking on the dedicated regulatory body for E-commerce, Sachin Verma, an e-commerce expert and Founder of FEDUS , said, "Establishing a dedicated regulatory body for e-commerce is crucial in ensuring fair competition and protecting the interests of both sellers and consumers. Such a body would be responsible for enforcing anti-trust laws, monitoring market practices, and promoting a level playing field. This would help foster innovation, encourage new entrants into the market, and ultimately provide consumers with a wider range of choices."
In the E-commerce landscape, everyone is questionable to consumers, as there are numerous online platforms and sellers offering products and services, without a dedicated regulatory body, it becomes difficult for consumers to trust the legitimacy and reliability of these entities.
Furthermore, a regulatory body would also be able to address issues such as fraud, counterfeit products, and misleading advertising, further enhancing consumer confidence in the e-commerce industry, he added.
To address major concerns and ensure a level playing field, India's e-commerce landscape needs a regulatory body similar to SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India), Such a body would be responsible for monitoring and regulating the e-commerce sector, ensuring fair practices, protecting small e-retailer interests, and promoting healthy competition among E- retailers.
Recently, the Confederation of All Indian Traders (CAIT) also raised concerns about protecting small e-retailer, and the government should emphasize creating an E-commerce regulatory body to monitor E-commerce practices.
MENAFN24112023003630003220ID1107482232
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.