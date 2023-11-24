How To Buy TG.Casino Token In 2023 Complete Walkthrough

(MENAFN- ValueWalk) TG Token ($TGC) is a Telegram-powered crypto casino that is fully licensed and is already live to play.
It's a Zero-KYC casino that has thus far raised nearly $3 million out of its $5 million hard cap.
This is a new casino model with many levels of incentivization for players and investors, redefining how rewards are distributed with a democratized ownership structure.
Below, we will show you how to buy $TGC in a step-by-step process. Table of Contents Show TG Token Presale Key Points How To Buy TG ($TGC) Tokens – Five Steps Step 1: Download a Web3 Wallet Step 2: Purchase USDT, BNB, or ETH. Step 3: Connect To The Presale Site Step 4: Purchase The $TGC Coin Step 5: Stake And Claim $TGC What Is TG Token? A Telegram-Powered Crypto Casino TG Token Profit Redistribution TG Tokenomics Why Buy TG Token During the Presale? TG Token Price Prediction – What is $TGC's Potential? Conclusion References FAQs TG Token Presale Key Points
Here are the most important elements that participants should know prior to investment:
TG Token is a crypto casino with no KYC and global accessibility. Visit TG Token Presale How To Buy TG ($TGC) Tokens – Five Step s
All games can be played through Telegram.
The present $TGC price is $0.165 and the total presale hard cap is $5 million.
$TGC is an Ethereum coin with APY above 200% at present, along with 25% cashback for losing bets.
The casino uses a percentage of profits to rebuy tokens. These tokens are either burned (40%) or offered to stakers (60%).
Below are five key steps to purchasing the $TGC token . Step 1: Download a Web3 Wallet
To take part in crypto presales, you will need a compatible Web3 wallet.
Simply navigate to the official Web3 wallet homepage and download it for your operating system.
We will use MetaMask for this guide, as it is one of the most popular wallets and is available on IOS, Android, and Desktop. Step 2: Purchase USDT, BNB, or ETH.
The TG Token presale accepts BNB, ETH, or USDT to swap for $TGC.
You can buy these at major exchanges (such as Binance or Coinbase).
You can also purchase them straight through a Web3 wallet, such as MetaMask. Step 3: Connect To The Presale Site
When you have an accepted crypto and a compatible wallet, the next step is to connect to the site.
This is a simple step – there is a“connect wallet” button that must be clicked on the page.
This connects your Web3 wallet to the presale page. Step 4: Purchase The
$TGC Coin
After a connection has been established, you can then simply type in the amount of tokens you wish to purchase.
Keep some extra coins at hand (such as Ethereum) to pay for gas fees. Step 5: Stake And Claim $TGC
When the tokens are purchased, you can either stake them immediately or claim them after the presale concludes.
It makes little sense not to stake the coins, as the rewards accrue immediately.
Coins are only available after the conclusion of the presale. What Is TG Token?
TG Token is a new style of casino that differs from legacy casinos in many ways. A main point of difference is accessibility. All that is required to play with this provider is a Telegram account and some crypto.
Withdrawals and deposits are instant, and there is no KYC. This means that accounts cannot be frozen by a central party – the power lies in the hands of the player. Plus, the casino is globally accessible, with no geo-restrictions.
This crypto casino also offers many more incentives than a traditional provider. The staking APY is above 200% at the present time, and the casino uses some of its profits to buy back the token and burn it. This promotes price appreciation for the remaining coins. Such maneuvers are not available with legacy Web2 casino providers.
This provider has undergone a smart contract audit, with excellent results. It A Telegram-Powered Crypto Casino
also has a license from the government of Curacao. Further details about this revolutionary new crypto casino provider can be obtained from the TG Whitepaper .
Perhaps the main item setting this provider apart is its Telegram accessibility. It opens up the market in a huge way to anybody who already has an account. There are nearly a billion Telegram users at present, and this number is expected to increase.
Telegram is also the application of choice for most cryptocurrency professionals and advocates, making this a winning move from a market positioning standpoint. Individuals who already have crypto and Telegram can make an instant deposit and start playing immediately.
There is no KYC, no forms to be filled, and nobody with authority to freeze user funds. It offers next-level accessibility as compared to traditional providers.
Yet it also offers 24/7 support, a smart contract audit, and full licensing, offering a great mix of security and accessibility.
There are no fees for instant deposits and withdrawals, and the minimum crypto deposit is the equivalent of $1. This is much lower than the minimums with traditional casinos, which can often range between $10 – $50.
The Telegram-enabled crypto casino is already live with hundreds of live games and a dedicated sportsbook – meaning the product has been delivered before the presale has even been completed.
| Presale Started
| 21 September 2023
| Purchase Methods
| BNB, ETH, USDT
| Chain
| Ethereum
| Hard Cap
| $5 million
| Min Investment
| 100 $TGC tokens
| Max Investment
| None
Visit TG Token Presale TG Token Profit Redistribution
TG Token offers a new paradigm in casino profit redistribution. A percentage of casino revenue is used to rebuy the token. 60% of this amount is reallocated to staking participants. 40% is sent to a dedicated burn wallet. In this way, players earn alongside the casino instead of in opposition to the casino.
Token burning is a deflationary process that is used to create scarcity and encourage price appreciation for the remaining coins. The tokens are taken out of circulation.
Staking APY is presently 200%, though yields are decreasing as time goes by. However, many presale yields tend to stabilize in double digits for significant amounts of time after the conclusion of the presale.
Together, PoS APY and burn mechanics are strong incentives for the cost-conscious investor. And TG Token further offers a 200% welcome bonus up to 10 ETH as well as a 25% cashback on losing wagers placed in the native coin ($TGC).
TG Tokenomics
The overall $TGC supply is 100 million, of which 40 million (40%) are allocated to the presale.
Of the remaining amount, 20% goes to a liquidity pool, 20% to staking rewards, and 10% to player rewards. 5% is then given to affiliates and 5% to marketing.
TG Token has not set a fixed token allocation for a burn.
The price per token is $0.165, though this will soon increase. Why Buy TG Token During the Presale?
There are multiple reasons to invest in $TGC. Many of these reasons have been outlined above, but just to reiterate:
Staking – The PoS APY for $TGC is 200% at present. This is a direct incentive for presale investment, as yields come down with time. TG Token Price Prediction – What is $TGC's Potential?
Burning – A percentage of casino profits is used to burn the token and promote token scarcity.
Accessibility – TG Token offers never-before-seen levels of accessibility, with no KYC and global access. All that is required is $1 of crypto and a Telegram account.
Bonuses – TG Token offers a 200% welcome bonus up to 10 ETH and a 25% cashback for losing $TGC wagers.
Market Concept – The no KYC crypto casino industry is booming and TG Token is well positioned for future market growth.
Security – This is a fully licensed crypto casino where the player retains full control over assets. The project has also been smart contract audited.
TG Token has enormous potential in 2023 and beyond. The Web3 crypto casino market is worth a mere $250 million while the online casino market is worth a colossal $263 billion.
So despite its many advantages for players, it is only responsible for less than 0.1% of the total market share. TG Token is ahead of the curve in many respects, and there has already been massive growth in the crypto gambling industry.
Aside from the wider market share analysis, the token itself offers many layers of utility to newcomers. This includes a strong yield, a 25% cashback for losing wagers, and a 200% up to 10 ETH welcome bonus.
This could easily be a 10x coin or more, according to many analysts.
For key alerts and updates about the ERC20 project, tune into the TG Token Twitter and Telegram accounts. Conclusion
TG Token is a revolutionary new campaign aiming to take a slice of the gigantic $263 billion Web2 casino market. It offers a new approach that redefines how rewards are distributed to players.
Plus, the fact that games are available KYC-free through Telegram, with an instant crypto deposit, is a new paradigm in online gambling.
The deflationary PoS ecosystem has multiple benefits for players and investors, benefits which are simply not available with legacy Web2 casino providers.
Visit TG Token Presale References FAQs
What is TG Token?
TG Token is a new paradigm in online gambling with fee-free crypto deposits and full Telegram accessibility. There are no KYC or geo restrictions with this provider.
How can I invest in TG Token?
The steps explained above should allow you to invest in $TGC. Download a Web3 wallet, purchase an accepted crypto, connect your wallet to the official webpage, and swap your crypto for $TGC.
What is the market cap of $TGC?
The market cap for TGC is $5 million after presale conclusion. It is already nearly 60% of the way there, having raised nearly $3 million.
