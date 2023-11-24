How To Buy TG.Casino Token In 2023 Complete Walkthrough

This is a new casino model with many levels of incentivization for players and investors, redefining how rewards are distributed with a democratized ownership structure.



Below, we will show you how to buy $TGC in a step-by-step process.



Here are the most important elements that participants should know prior to investment:



TG Token is a crypto casino with no KYC and global accessibility.



All games can be played through Telegram.



The present $TGC price is $0.165 and the total presale hard cap is $5 million.



$TGC is an Ethereum coin with APY above 200% at present, along with 25% cashback for losing bets.

The casino uses a percentage of profits to rebuy tokens. These tokens are either burned (40%) or offered to stakers (60%).

Below are five key steps to purchasing the $TGC token .



To take part in crypto presales, you will need a compatible Web3 wallet.



Simply navigate to the official Web3 wallet homepage and download it for your operating system.



We will use MetaMask for this guide, as it is one of the most popular wallets and is available on IOS, Android, and Desktop.



The TG Token presale accepts BNB, ETH, or USDT to swap for $TGC.



You can buy these at major exchanges (such as Binance or Coinbase).



You can also purchase them straight through a Web3 wallet, such as MetaMask.



When you have an accepted crypto and a compatible wallet, the next step is to connect to the site.



This is a simple step – there is a“connect wallet” button that must be clicked on the page.

This connects your Web3 wallet to the presale page.



After a connection has been established, you can then simply type in the amount of tokens you wish to purchase.



Keep some extra coins at hand (such as Ethereum) to pay for gas fees.



When the tokens are purchased, you can either stake them immediately or claim them after the presale concludes.



It makes little sense not to stake the coins, as the rewards accrue immediately.

Coins are only available after the conclusion of the presale.



TG Token is a new style of casino that differs from legacy casinos in many ways. A main point of difference is accessibility. All that is required to play with this provider is a Telegram account and some crypto.



Withdrawals and deposits are instant, and there is no KYC. This means that accounts cannot be frozen by a central party – the power lies in the hands of the player. Plus, the casino is globally accessible, with no geo-restrictions.



This crypto casino also offers many more incentives than a traditional provider. The staking APY is above 200% at the present time, and the casino uses some of its profits to buy back the token and burn it. This promotes price appreciation for the remaining coins. Such maneuvers are not available with legacy Web2 casino providers.



This provider has undergone a smart contract audit, with excellent results. It

also has a license from the government of Curacao. Further details about this revolutionary new crypto casino provider can be obtained from the TG Whitepaper .



Perhaps the main item setting this provider apart is its Telegram accessibility. It opens up the market in a huge way to anybody who already has an account. There are nearly a billion Telegram users at present, and this number is expected to increase.

Telegram is also the application of choice for most cryptocurrency professionals and advocates, making this a winning move from a market positioning standpoint. Individuals who already have crypto and Telegram can make an instant deposit and start playing immediately.

There is no KYC, no forms to be filled, and nobody with authority to freeze user funds. It offers next-level accessibility as compared to traditional providers.



Yet it also offers 24/7 support, a smart contract audit, and full licensing, offering a great mix of security and accessibility.

There are no fees for instant deposits and withdrawals, and the minimum crypto deposit is the equivalent of $1. This is much lower than the minimums with traditional casinos, which can often range between $10 – $50.



The Telegram-enabled crypto casino is already live with hundreds of live games and a dedicated sportsbook – meaning the product has been delivered before the presale has even been completed.

