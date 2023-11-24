Egypt Received 13 Israeli Hostages From Hamas

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) An Egyptian high-ranking source told Daily News Egypt that Egypt has received 13 Israeli hostages from the Gaza Strip in accordance with the temporary truce agreement.



The source, who requires anonymity indicated that the hostages, were transferred by the International Committee of the Red Cross via the Rafah crossing.

Hamas also handed over to the Egyptian authorities at the Rafah crossing 12 Thai nationals.

This comes as part of the Egyptian-Qatari brokered humanitarian truce agreement between Hamas and Israel. It includes the entry of hundreds of trucks of humanitarian aid, including food, medicine, and fuel, into all areas of the Gaza Strip. It also stipulated the release of 13 Israeli women and children held in Gaza, and in return the release of 39 Palestinian children and women from Israeli prisons.