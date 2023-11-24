Release Of Gaza Hostages, Palestinian Detainees Begins

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The International Red Cross confirmed on Friday that its teams had started carrying out a multi-day operation to facilitate the release and transfer of hostages held in Gaza and of Palestinian detainees.

"The deep pain that family members separated from their loved ones feel is indescribable. We are relieved that some will be reunited after long agony," said Fabrizio Carboni, the International Committee of the Red Cross's regional director for the Near and Middle East.

An Israeli security source said Friday that 13 Israeli hostages held in the Gaza Strip had been handed over into Israeli custody.

The source told AFP: "The 13 Israeli hostages are now with the Israeli security services" after they were released on the first day of a four-day truce in the Gaza Strip.



MENAFN24112023000067011011ID1107482180