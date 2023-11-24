39 Released From Prison By Israel Under Truce Agreement: Palestinian NGO

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A Palestinian NGO said Friday that 39 prisoners had been released by Israeli authorities under a truce agreement to pause the fighting in Gaza, after 13 hostages from Israel had been handed over.

A total of 28 prisoners were released in the occupied West Bank, an AFP correspondent saw, while the other 11 were on their way to annexed east Jerusalem.

MENAFN24112023000067011011ID1107482179