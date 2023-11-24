On The Road To COP28

(MENAFN- 3BL) Jingdong Hua, vice-chair of the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB), and Paul Druckman, chairman of the World Benchmarking Alliance, sit down with Workiva's Mandi McReynolds to share how standards and benchmarks bring credibility to ESG reporting as well as their insights heading into COP28.

Listen Now

Looking for more? Subscribe to the ESG Talk podcast on Apple , Spotify , Google , and YouTube .