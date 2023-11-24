Stabbed 55 Times, Danced Hysterically: Delhi Teen Commits Murder Over Biriyani

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "A north-east Delhi murder crime at the Janta Mazdoor Colony that involved a sixteen year old brutally murdering another seventeen year old boy has now added a CCTV footage to the narrative which has revealed gory details during the murder.

According to report, the murder took place at north-east Delhi's Welcome on Tuesday night. The murderer teenager was reportedly seen bragging about the murder he had committed and brandished the blood-soaked knife, he used to commit the crime.

Some of the horrifying details of the killing in Janta Mazdoor Colony on Tuesday were captured on CCTV, the 2.23 minute footage also showing the accused threatening those around him accused, who was taken into police custody on Wednesday morning and has confessed, did not know the 17-year-old who he had approached for money to buy biryani, officials said to Hindustan Times report citing local residents of Gali number 18, the murderer teenager was seen with blood-laden hands, smoking a cigarette and waving the knife.“He was walking around and dancing, saying 'maine maar diya (I killed him)'. He was heavily drunk,” said a 25-year-old resident to HT CCTV footage shows the accused teen dragging a person through a narrow bylane and going on a stabbing spree. It all started when the victim refused to buy the biryani for the accused, apparently sending him into a wild rage. There was a verbal spat, which soon turned into a scuffle.\"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!\" Click here!The footage that surfaced on Wednesday, shows the 16-year-old suspect dragging the victim's limp body into a cramped bylane in Welcome, with houses on either side. He then begins relentlessly stabbing the side of the victim's neck, his ears and face. He then pauses, appears to break into a hysterical dance for a few seconds, and then resumes to stab his victim assailant teen's mother, sitting at her one-room house in nearby Janta Mazdoor Colony, said she wants her son to be punished.“He should not come out of the observation home any time soon, and I have told the police the same,” the 35-year-old said. She also said that her son, who dropped out of school after Class 9, had been drinking heavily, and would force her to give him money boy's family also claimed that he was involved in a murder case around two years ago. However, the police did not confirm his involvement in another crime

