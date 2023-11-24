Monitoring Respiratory Illness Outbreak In China But Risks Low For India: Govt

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "New Delhi: The government is closely monitoring the reported outbreak of human cases of avian influenza virus (H9N2) and clusters of respiratory illness in children in northern China. However, there is a low risk to India from both situations, the Union health ministry said on Friday is prepared for all exigencies that may emerge from the situation, the ministry said in a statement has been an increase in respiratory diseases in China over the past few weeks, with usual causes of respiratory illness in children. However, no unusual pathogen or unexpected clinical manifestations have been identified so far, it added, the director general of Health Services (DGHS) discussed India's preparedness against H9N2 in light of a case reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) in October in China, according to the statement WHO's risk assessment indicates a low probability of human-to-human spread and a low case fatality rate among the reported human cases of H9N2. However the ministry acknowledged that there was a need to enhance surveillance in humans, animal husbandry and wildlife, besides improving coordination.“India is prepared for any public health exigency,” the ministry said ministry also said that the health infrastructure in India has been significantly strengthened, especially since the covid-19 pandemic an update on 22 November, WHO had said since mid-October, northern China has reported a rise in influenza-like illnesses, and recommended that people in China should take measures to reduce risk of respiratory illness, including vaccinations, maintain distance from the ill, stay at home if unwell, get tested and seek medical care, use masks, ensure good ventilation, and practice regular hand-washing.

