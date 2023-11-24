Odisha Approves Projects Worth ₹84,919 Crore

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "New Delhi: The Odisha government on Friday said that it has approved 12 industrial projects worth a total of ₹84,919 crore, which will likely generate 42,281 jobs in the state projects are spread across sectors such as apparel & textiles, green hydrogen and green ammonia, steel, power & renewable energy, chemical & petrochemicals projects will be located in cities in Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Ganjam, Jajpur, Jharsuguda, Kendrapada, Malkangiri, Rayagada, Sambalpur and Sundargarh, the state governmnt said in a state companies which have committed on investing in the state for these projects include Welspun Group, Sembcorp Green Hydrogen India Private Limited, Re-New E-Fuels private Ltd., Tata Group, BMW Industries Limited, NTPC India Ltd, Aegis Vopak.“As these projects gather momentum, Odisha's economic landscape is set for unparalleled growth, making it the preferred destination for investments and industrial expansion in Eastern India,” the statement said.“...they will contribute in making Odisha a powerhouse of industrial development and employment generation.”

