Israel-Hamas Truce: 10 Thai Nationals Along With 13 Israeli Hostages Freed From Captivity In Gaza

Israel-Hamas truce, a total of 24 hostages held captive by Hamas were released from Gaza on Friday. The first batch of hostages freed by the militant group included thirteen Israelis, ten Thai nationals, and one Filipino, reported news agency AP.
Earlier in the day, Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin confirmed the release of twelve Thai hostages kidnapped by Palestinian militants during Hamas' October 7 attack on Israel. The numbers given by him were two more than the figure released by the Qatar officials.\"It has been confirmed by the security side and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs that 12 Thai hostages are already released,\" he posted on X.\"Those released include 13 Israeli citizens, some of whom are dual citizens, in addition to 10 Thai citizens and a Filipino citizen,\" said Majed Al Ansari, Advisor to the Prime Minister of Qatar response to the release of hostages by Hamas, 39 women and children detained in Israeli jails had also been freed, confirmed
Majed Al Ansari in his post on X.The first group of Israeli hostages were released by Hamas were handed over to the International Committee for Red Cross, reported The Times of Israel hostages are expected to pass through the Rafah crossing with Egypt Palestinian prisoners are also to be released by Israel. Initially, the Hamas militants had planned to release 13 Israeli captives, women and children. However, they eventually freed 24 people, including 10 Thai nationals releases being made under the four-day cease-fire deal between Israel and Hamas that began on Friday set to release 150 Palestinian prisonersAs part of the ceasefire deal, Hamas agreed to release some 50 hostages, which also include women and children over four days of the truce with Israel sides also agreed that Hamas might eventually free more hostages, in return for an extension of the ceasefire by an extra day for each 10 Israeli hostages, according to The Times of Israel report news report also said that Israel will release 150 Palestinian prisoners held for terror offences. After the release of 50 Israelis, all the prisoners released by Netanyahu-government will be women and minors. Israel will release 39 prisoners in return for the first 13 Israelis to return ceasefire agreement is being closely monitored by the Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Yoav Gallant. At present the main focus will be to bring the Israelis who have been released from Hamas captivity, wrote Israel Prime Minister's Office on X, formerly Twitter.
