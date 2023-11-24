DGCA Issues Advisory To Airlines To Prevent GPS Signal Interference

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Indian civil aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation has issued an advisory to Indian airlines on Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) interference in airspace September, there were reports of global positioning system (GPS) spoofing from unknown source in Iraq-Iran area which impacted aircraft navigational system in some overflying commercial flights and business jets. In fact, a business jet was reported to have almost ventured into Iranian airspace without clearance circular comes at a time when aviation industry is grappling with uncertainties due to new threats and reports of GNSS jamming and spoofing. It provides guidance and clarity to all concerned with a practical road-map and action plan to deal with the threat of GNSS interference in airspace in an effective manner circular also highlights the emerging threats of GNSS jamming and spoofing, the various geographical areas where it has been observed, and its potential impact on aircraft and ground-based systems the increasing reports of GNSS interference over airspace in the Middle East in the recent past, DGCA had formed an internal committee on 4 October committee since then had taken a stock of the situation, sensitized operators, and started discussions with leading experts from around the world on this sensitive subject circular is based on recommendations of the committee for tackling the emerging threat considering the best practices, latest developments and International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) guidance on the matter circular is applicable to all Aircraft operators and Air navigation service provider (ANSP) Airports Authority of India establishes roles and responsibilities of each stakeholder in monitoring and mitigating the threat in a coordinated manner in addition to highlighting the reporting obligations as per regulatory requirements, the circular provides comprehensive mitigation measures and action plan for aircraft operators, pilots, ANSP and air traffic controllers which includes development of contingency procedures in coordination with equipment manufacturers, and assessing operational risk by conducting a safety risk assessment also provides for a mechanism for ANSP to establish a Threat monitoring and Analysis network in close coordination with DGCA for preventive as well as reactive threat monitoring and analysis of reports of GNSS interference to generate valuable insights with data and new developments so as to have a robust and immediate threat response.

MENAFN24112023007365015876ID1107482156