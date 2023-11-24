Openai’S Council Undergoes Transformation

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) OpenAI's crisis brought attention to four advisors: Adam D'Angelo, Helen Toner, Tasha McCauley, and Ilya Sutskever.



They unexpectedly dismissed CEO Sam Altman , sparking widespread speculation about their decision. This event raised doubts about their ability to lead the company.



Following the turmoil, only D'Angelo remained with OpenA . The crisis led to Altman's reinstatement and the formation of a new council.



Now, Bret Taylor, former Salesforce CEO, chairs the council. Larry Summers, ex-U.S. Treasury Secretary, joins him.



The council may expand with new members influenced by Microsoft and investors like Sequoia Capital.



They face the challenge of managing OpenAI's unique structure. This structure includes a for-profit subsidiary and a non-profit research arm.



The council's primary goal is developing AI that benefits humanity, not just investors.



The process of how the original four members gained influence remains unclear. Neither investors nor employees have fully explained the council's formation.







D'Angelo, also CEO of Quora, has faced criticism for his leadership style. Accusations include forcibly removing a partner from Quora's board.



He's also criticized for his company Poe, which struggled against OpenAI's advancements.



Toner and McCauley, less controversial, advocate for ethical AI regulation. Their public stance emphasizes AI's potential.



Sutskever, the co-founder of OpenAI, has been criticized for his role in Altman's dismissal. Yet, figures like Elon Musk recognize him as a morally sound leader.



The week's events at OpenAI culminate in Toner's message of relief:“Now, we all can sleep a little.”



This signifies a period of change and stabilization within the company.

