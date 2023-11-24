Chile To Host Key International Naval Event In 2024

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Chile's Navy and Fisa revealed the 13th International Naval Exhibition, Exponaval 2024, on November 22 at Valparaíso's Naval Club.



The event is set for December 3-6, 2024, at the Puerto Valparaíso Passenger Terminal. High-ranking officials attended the launch.



Among them were Ricardo Montero, the interim Defense Minister , and Admiral Juan Andrés De la Maza, the Navy Chief.



Notable guests included Francisco Undurruga, the Defense Commission Chair, and Louise De Sousa, the UK Ambassador.



Francisco Sotomayor, the General Manager of Fisa, also attended. These leaders represented various sectors, showing the event's importance.



Since 1998, the Chilean Navy and Fisa have organized Exponaval.







This biennial event attracts global naval and maritime leaders. It focuses on technology and innovation in Chile's naval industry.



The 2024 edition aims to foster collaboration and share knowledge. It will connect manufacturers, suppliers, and naval authorities.



The goal is to address current naval industry trends and challenges. These include shipbuilding, digitalization, and new system developments.



The Navy stated that the event would highlight "Defense Industry Challenges in the New International Order."



They expect over 120 companies to exhibit. They also anticipate more than 10,000 visitors from over 45 countries.

Global naval and maritime industry concerns

The interim Defense Minister, Montero, expressed his honor in welcoming everyone to Exponaval.



He highlighted the event as a crucial gathering for global industry leaders and experts. They will discuss significant security and defense challenges, especially in the naval sector.



Rear Admiral Leonardo Chávez, Director General of Navy Services, emphasized Exponaval's role. It serves as a key platform for debate and analysis.



The event responds to global naval and maritime industry concerns. He noted that the international congress will tackle current issues.



This approach provides a comprehensive view of future challenges.



Rodrigo Lobo, Fisa's Deputy General Manager, commented on the event's significance amidst global changes.



He stressed the importance of adapting to new situations. The event will facilitate discussions on new technologies and the role of strategic defense companies.



This approach shows Exponaval's commitment to addressing evolving global needs.

