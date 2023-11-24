AVAR 2023 In Dubai: Global Cyber Security Leaders Convene To Analyze The Evolving Cyber Threat Landscape

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

AVAR 2023, the 26th annual cybersecurity conference organized by AVAR, will be hosted in Dubai at the Hotel Grand Hyatt Dubai from November 28 to November 30, 2023. The conference is hosted in the Middle East for the first time and the United Arab Emirates has been chosen as the venue as it is a critical hub of economic activity, digital transformation, and cyber security initiatives, with expected Information and Communications Technology (ICT) expenditure of $23 billion in 2024 and a cyber security market of AED 1.8 billion. H.E Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cyber Security, United Arab Emirates Government, will deliver the inaugural keynote address at the conference.

AVAR 2023 will include CISO Connect with sessions emphasizing CISO insight in addition to cyber threat research presentations, promoting knowledge sharing within and networking among cyber security decision makers and cyber threat researchers.

Commenting on the conference, Mr. Kesavardhanan J, the CEO of AVAR and the Founder & President of K7 Computing, said“AVAR 2023 is hosted at an unprecedented moment in human history, when the world is bracing for the impact of Artificial Intelligence that can seemingly rival the capabilities of humans in many domains, including the creation of cyber threats. Regional hostilities also involve cyberwarfare as a complement to conventional warfare, with nations developing both offensive and defensive cyber assets to ensure victory on digital battlegrounds. This environment presents unique challenges to cyber defenders, which is why AVAR 2023 has chosen 'Secure Ecosystem: Strategic, Pragmatic, Futuristic' as the theme around which the greatest minds in cyber security will analyze the cyber defense requirements of today and tomorrow. I look forward to meeting cyber security stakeholders from around the world at Dubai, and am excited at the progress in cyber protection that will materialize due to the collaboration that will arise from the interactions at AVAR 2023.”

His Excellency Dr. Mohammed Hamad Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cybersecurity for the UAE Government, stressed that cybersecurity is an essential pillar for preserving our national achievements and protecting institutions and society against emerging threats.

Dr. Mohammed Al Kuwaiti expressed his happiness at participating in AVAR 2023. He stressed the importance of developing offensive and defensive cybersecurity assets to ensure victory on digital battlefields, noting that the conference, which bears the theme“Secure Ecosystem: Strategic, Pragmatic, Futuristic” includes experts and specialists in the field of security. Cyber security will enable us to develop tailored visions that analyze future cyber defense requirements and achieve cyber security for all.

He stressed the urgency of strengthening international cooperation in the field of cybersecurity, and exchanging experiences and knowledge between countries, to enhance global cybersecurity.

AVAR's conferences are renowned for the expertise of the speakers and the breadth and depth of knowledge shared. AVAR 2023 will feature 50+ speakers, 42+ presentations, and 3 panel discussions. Conference keynote speakers include Lt. Colonel. Dr. Hamad Khalifa Al Nuaimi, Head of Telecommunication, Infrastructure Dept. ICT Center, Abu Dhabi Police GHQ; and Dr. Ebrahim Al Alkeem, Cybersecurity & AI Expert, Government of Abu Dhabi.

The Middle East is implementing transformative digital initiatives and CISOs are formulating and implementing innovative cyber security strategies to protect business operations. AVAR 2023 will recognize the contributions of exceptional cyber security leaders from the region by presenting awards to CISOs in the Startup, Midsize Organization, and Enterprise categories.

AVAR 2023 is supported by organizations that ensure the safety and stability of the digital world. The conference is sponsored by AV-Comparatives, Cisco Talos, the Cyber Threat Alliance, ReasonLabs, SE Labs, Aramco, Kaspersky, K7 Security, and ThreatBook.

About AVAR:

AVAR (the Association of anti Virus Asia Researchers) was formed in June 1998 with a mission to prevent the spread of malware and the damage caused by it. AVAR aims to do this by developing cooperative relationships among cyber threat experts in Asia. AVAR is an independent and non-profit organization which focuses on the Asia Pacific region and consists of prominent experts from 17 territories including Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Israel, Japan, Korea, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, UK, and the USA.

About the Cyber Security Council:

The Cyber Security Council embodies the forward-looking vision of the wise leadership and the UAE proactive approach in dealing with various challenges posed by the accelerating digital technologies through specialized and effective entities which are able to provide digital protection to advanced infrastructure, and ensure business continuity and the regular provision of services in all economic, educational, health and social fields.

The Council is mandated with drafting and proposing legislation, policies and standards to enhance cyber security for all targeted sectors in the country, presenting them to the Council of Ministers for approval and following up their implementation in coordination with the concerned authorities, in addition to preparing, developing and updating the UAE's national cyber security strategy and an integrated national response plan.

The Council implements a 5-pillar strategy: 1) building capacity, making policies, enhancing governance, building personal capabilities, programs, curricula and universities, and building technical capabilities with strategic partners; 2) utilizing these capabilities to protect and defend; 3) raising awareness and spreading the culture of cybersecurity; 4) responding to cyber incidents; and 5) cooperation at all levels, starting with GCC countries, Arab countries up to all countries of the world, in accordance with the UN resolutions concerning digital security incident response centres and teams.