(MENAFN- Baystreet) Target Unwraps Plans for Cyber Monday

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) shares were lower at first Friday, as the department store giant today unveiled plans for its two-day Cyber Monday sale. Running from Nov. 26-27, the sale will feature hundreds of thousands of items up to 50% off, including apparel and accessories, bed and bath and select toys, plus deals on TVs, laptops and more, exclusively on Target and the Target app. Top brands include Disney, Samsung, PlayStation, Beats, and many more. Guests can also expect new deals each week in-store and online throughout December for great savings the entire holiday season.

With Target's two-day Cyber Monday sale guests don't have to wait until Monday to start saving. These deals go live at 2 a.m. CT on Sunday, Nov. 26: Up to 50% off select toys; Up to 50% off headphones from Beats, JBL and more; Up to 50% off video games from Xbox, PlayStation and more; Up to 40% off TVs from Westinghouse, Samsung, Vizio and more; Up to 40% off bedding and bath; 30% off apparel, accessories and shoes; 25% off all beauty products.

Said Executive Vice-Chair Cara Sylvester, "We're inviting all guests to save more time and money on their holiday shopping with only-at-Target offers during our two-day cyber sale. However you celebrate the season, you can do it for less at Target with thousands of deals that can be picked up in store, added to your Drive Up order or shipped right to your doorstep."

TGT shares dipped 40 cents to $130.15.

