(MENAFN- Baystreet) KB Home Opens New Development in Vegas, Shares Dip

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) shares were flat on Black Friday, on announcing the grand opening of Upton, a new community in a prime southwest Las Vegas location. The new homes at Upton are designed for the way people live today, with popular interior features like modern kitchens overlooking large great rooms, expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets, and ample storage space. The community's floor plans feature up to five bedrooms and four baths.

What sets KB Home apart, according to Friday's press release,“is the company's focus on building strong, personal relationships with every customer, so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. Every KB home is uniquely built for each customer, so no two KB homes are the same. Homebuyers have the ability to personalize their new home, from floor plans to exterior styles to where they live in the community.

“Their home comes to life in the KB Home Design Studio, a one-of-a-kind experience where customers get both expert advice and the opportunity to select from a wide range of design choices that fit their style and their budget. Reflecting the company's commitment to creating an exceptional homebuying experience, KB Home is the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder based on homebuyer satisfaction surveys from a leading third-party review site.”

KBH shares decreased six cents to $52.96.

