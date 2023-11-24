Armenia Faces Serious Problems In The Management Of Water Resources

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Asim Aliev
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, answered questions from
Armenian citizens and representatives of the Diaspora live. At the
meeting, he informed about the shortcomings of the reform in water
resources management, which can create a problem for the country, Azernews reports
The Armenian Prime Minister informed that there are serious
problems in the water sector.
“Although the level of water losses has decreased to some
extent, currently it is 60-70 percent. Only 40 liters out of 100
liters of water released from any tank reach farmers. There are
many reasons for this. The problem is primarily related to the
breakdown of the irrigation system. There are also problems in
terms of effective management.”
Nikol Pashinyan noted that Armenia needs serious reforms in the
field of water management. He noted that in the conditions of
global climate change, water will gradually decrease. Without
changes, the government will face serious problems.
According to the Prime Minister, the methods that used in
agriculture for 25 years are not used in the modern world. He noted
that 15 reservoirs are planned to be built in the country.
“But there is only one company in Armenia that is engaged in
their design. This company will not be able to fulfill the
requirements set by the government. This is also a problem."
