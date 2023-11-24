Armenia Faces Serious Problems In The Management Of Water Resources

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Asim Aliev

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, answered questions from Armenian citizens and representatives of the Diaspora live. At the meeting, he informed about the shortcomings of the reform in water resources management, which can create a problem for the country, Azernews reports

The Armenian Prime Minister informed that there are serious problems in the water sector.

“Although the level of water losses has decreased to some extent, currently it is 60-70 percent. Only 40 liters out of 100 liters of water released from any tank reach farmers. There are many reasons for this. The problem is primarily related to the breakdown of the irrigation system. There are also problems in terms of effective management.”

Nikol Pashinyan noted that Armenia needs serious reforms in the field of water management. He noted that in the conditions of global climate change, water will gradually decrease. Without changes, the government will face serious problems.

According to the Prime Minister, the methods that used in agriculture for 25 years are not used in the modern world. He noted that 15 reservoirs are planned to be built in the country.

“But there is only one company in Armenia that is engaged in their design. This company will not be able to fulfill the requirements set by the government. This is also a problem."