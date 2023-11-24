Finland To Provide Three Million Euros To Ukraine To Support Food Security

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Finland will provide €3 million in additional support to improve food security in Ukraine. In particular, the funds will be used to support grain exports and to help demine villages.

This was reported by the Finnish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ukrinform reports.

2 million euros of the funding will be allocated as humanitarian aid to other countries. With the support of Finland, the World Food Program (WFP) purchases grain from Ukraine and exports it to African countries affected by the food crisis. Earlier, Finland has already provided support for Ukrainian grain exports worth EUR 11.5 million.

Finland is also supporting demining in Ukraine to help farmers reclaim their land for cultivation.

The program was prepared in cooperation with the Ukrainian government.

Ukraine remains among three largest suppliers of agri-products to EU

The Finnish Ministry of Foreign Affairs notes that Finland's total contribution to humanitarian demining in Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian war is approximately EUR 8.25 million.

As Ukrinform reported, the Finnish government has submitted to the parliament a draft supplement to the budget for 2024, which includes, among other things, proposals to support Ukraine.

Earlier it became known that Finland had decided to provid Ukraine with a new defense assistance package.