Lessons On Organization Of Educational Work With Armed Forces Servicemen Held In Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. Methodical
exercises were held with the participation of officers specializing
in "Organization of Educational Work and Psychology", Trend reports via
Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.
The exercises were held according to the relevant order of the
First Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
Representatives of the Department for Ideological Work and
Moral-Psychological Support of the Main Department for Personnel
held meetings on the organization of educational work in several
military units.
In the meetings held with the officers, recommendations were
given on improving the moral-psychological training of servicemen,
studying the individual-psychological features of newly recruited
conscripts, their adaptation to the service, maintaining the
service safety and health, as well as strengthening military
discipline.
During the meetings, the servicemen were provided with
information on strengthening the material-technical base of the
Azerbaijan Army, as well as on the work aimed at improving the
social and living conditions of the servicemen.
Officers' duties and responsibilities in fulfilling relevant
upcoming tasks were once again explained in detail.
