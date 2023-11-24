Uzbekistan Suggests Adopting Green Development Strategy Within SPECA

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. Uzbek President
Shavkat Mirziyoyev has proposed to adopt a strategy of "green"
development within SPECA, Trend reports.
He spoke at the summit of the UN Special Program for the
Economies of Central Asia (SPECA) in Baku.
"Given the interconnectedness of the water, energy, ecology and
agriculture spheres, it is time to adopt a comprehensive new
conceptual document of SPECA - a multilateral Green Strategy," he
said.
Mirziyoyev noted that it is impossible to solve such acute and
increasingly aggravating problems without cooperation, relying on
one's own strength.
"According to the United Nations analysis, the states of our
region lose about $2 billion annually due to water deficit. In the
future, if this negative process intensifies and there is no
comprehensive solution to the problems, the indicator of water
availability per capita may decrease by 25 percent and crop yields
by 40 percent," he said.
Baku is hosting a summit dedicated to the 25th anniversary of
SPECA.
The UN SPECA program was established on March 26, 1998. At
present, the SPECA member states are Afghanistan, Azerbaijan,
Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.
SPECA provides a platform for sub-regional cooperation to realize
the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that can best be achieved
through regional cooperation.
