-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Uzbekistan Suggests Adopting Green Development Strategy Within SPECA


11/24/2023 10:09:08 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has proposed to adopt a strategy of "green" development within SPECA, Trend reports.

He spoke at the summit of the UN Special Program for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA) in Baku.

"Given the interconnectedness of the water, energy, ecology and agriculture spheres, it is time to adopt a comprehensive new conceptual document of SPECA - a multilateral Green Strategy," he said.

Mirziyoyev noted that it is impossible to solve such acute and increasingly aggravating problems without cooperation, relying on one's own strength.

"According to the United Nations analysis, the states of our region lose about $2 billion annually due to water deficit. In the future, if this negative process intensifies and there is no comprehensive solution to the problems, the indicator of water availability per capita may decrease by 25 percent and crop yields by 40 percent," he said.

Baku is hosting a summit dedicated to the 25th anniversary of SPECA.

The UN SPECA program was established on March 26, 1998. At present, the SPECA member states are Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan. SPECA provides a platform for sub-regional cooperation to realize the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that can best be achieved through regional cooperation.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

MENAFN24112023000187011040ID1107481793

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search