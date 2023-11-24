Information Security Specialist Talks Armenian Attacks On Azerbaijan's Resources

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. After
Azerbaijan's anti-terrorist activity conducted on August 3 last
year, Armenians together with 7 cyber groups carried out intensive
DDoS attacks on 72 information resources of Azerbaijan, Head of the
State Service for Special Communication and Information Security
Ilgar Musayev said, Trend reports.
He spoke about it in an interview to Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis
(Parliament) magazine.
He noted that 15 of the targets were state structures. As a
result of taken preventive measures, uninterrupted activity of
information resources connected to the AzStateNet network was
ensured.
"In our recently established modern Security Operations Center
such cyberattacks are monitored and measures are taken to prevent
them throughout the day," Musayev added.
