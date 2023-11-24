EU Hopes Gaza Truce Marks End Of Confrontation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Nov 24 (KUNA) -- The European Union Friday expressed hope that the current pause in fighting between Hamas and Israeli occupation forces could lead to an end of the confrontation in Gaza.

EU spokesperson for external affairs and security policy Peter Stano told a press conference that "we have a positive view of the agreement between Israel and Hamas, on the exchange of captives and on the pause in the conflict.

"We hope that this agreement could mark the beginning of the end of the confrontation," he said, adding that "the official position of the EU on a ceasefire has not changed.

"We are observing developments on the ground," he noted.

In the same press conference, Eric Mamer, chief European Commission spokesperson said "we are against any forced displacement of the Gazan population. That is the position that reflects the EU stance". (end)

