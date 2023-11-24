Winter Storm Raises Alerts From Nevada To Kansas

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Bloomberg

A large winter storm moving across the Rocky Mountains and Great Plains is raising warnings and weather advisories from Nevada and Idaho in the west to Kansas in the east.

The storm could drop up to 2 inches (5.1 cm) of snow in Denver through Saturday. Higher elevations to the west could see 8 inches (20.3 cm) or more.

Colder temperatures are also in the forecast for eastern parts of the country. Temperatures are expected to fall as low as 31F in New York City on Friday. Central Park will be the coldest it's been since March.



In other weather news:

Australia: Severe thunderstorms will pound northern and eastern Australia through the rest of the week into the weekend, Angus Hines, a forecaster with the Australian Bureau of Meteorology, said in a briefing. The storms will also sink southward to parts of South Australia, Victoria and possibly Tasmania. The systems may bring flooding and rough winds throughout the region, causing power outages, Hines said. In addition, there is a chance large, damaging hail could also fall.

Japan: Tokyo may be buffeted by high winds through Saturday.

Tropic: A tropical depression has formed in the eastern Pacific Ocean far from land and so far does not appear to be a threat.

UK: The weather will be chilly this weekend, according to Ellie Glaisyer, a forecaster with the UK Met Office. Parts of Northern Ireland, Scotland and southwest England could get a touch of frost.