JHCO: 3 New Medical Aid Planes To Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 24 (Petra)-- The Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization (JHCO) dispatched two new planes loaded with medical supplies for the Gaza Strip on Friday, while a third plane will leave tomorrow, JHCO Secretary General Hussein Al Shibli said in a statement on Friday.Al Shibli said, "Sending this aid comes in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, the Jordan Armed Forces/Air Force, the security bodies, and the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), and in coordination with the Arab Republic of Egypt.The three planes are carrying 77 tonnes of medicines and medical equipment, which are going to be delivered to El Arish airport and transferred to the Egyptian Red Crescent.With the addition of these three aircraft, he said that the total number of planes dispatched to our people in Gaza since the start of the events in the Strip has been ten, transporting food, medical supplies, and medications.The organization is receiving cash donations through JHCO's accounts at Bank al Etihad: JO32 UBSI 1030 0000 4010 1659 9151 06, CliQ: JHCOGAZA, eFAWATEERcom, and via the organisation's website: >