Jordanians Take To Streets In Solidarity With Palestinians

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 24 (Petra)-- Jordanians countrywide took to the streets after Friday prayer in solidarity with the Palestinian people.Demonstrators demanded an end to the war on Gaza as well as the delivery of medical, humanitarian, and relief supplies to the besieged Strip and in protest of the massacres and other atrocities carried out by the Israeli occupation forces against helpless civilians in the enclave and the West Bank.They praised Jordan's positions in supporting the Palestinian brothers and their just causes, spearheaded by His Majesty King Abdullah II and His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II.They also praised Jordan's unwavering efforts on the political and humanitarian fronts to put an end to the conflict, alleviate Palestinian suffering, and maintain their firm stance against the displacement of Palestinians.Participants commended the Palestinian people's resilience in the face of Israeli aggression, their commitment to their homeland, and their defiance of occupation attempts to weaken their will.