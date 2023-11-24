Arab League: Remarks By Dutch Politician Considered As Interference In Jordan's Internal Affairs

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 24 (Petra)-- The Arab League condemned the statements of extremist Dutch politician Geert Wilders, in which he incited the displacement of the Palestinian people towards Jordan.The League said in a statement released today, Friday, that these claims represent interference in the internal affairs of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, are the product of racist stereotypes and outdated views, and reflect ignorance of the nature, history, and international agreement on how to resolve the conflict within the framework of the two-state solution.The official spokesperson for the Secretary-General of the Arab League, Jamal Rushdi, said such remarks, which reject the reality of the Palestinian people and their homeland, are consistent with the ideologies and misconceptions embraced by the radical right in Israel."Those who believe in the values of coexistence and humanity must condemn such racist positions," Rushdi stressed.