Residents Of Azerbaijan's Jabrayil Will Be Able To Return Home In 2024

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) JABRAYIL, Azerbaijan, November 24. Azerbaijan's Jabrayil district's residents will be able to return to their homeland starting from 2024, said Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan districts of East Zangezur Economic Region Vahid Hajiyev during the groundbreaking ceremony of Soltanli village, Trend reports.

He noted that presently 33 houses (including 712 apartments) are being built in Jabrayil city, and the work will wrap up next year.

Referring to the reconstruction in Soltanli village, Hajiyev noted that the project is being implemented in partnership with Hungarian companies. He also added that the residents of the village will soon return to their homeland.

A solemn ceremony of laying the foundation stone of Soltanli village, liberated from Armenian occupation was held today.

The ceremony was attended by Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan districts of East Zangezur Economic Region Vahid Hajiyev, Minister of Labour and Social Protection of Population Sahil Babayev, Chairman of the State Committee of Urban Planning and Architecture of the Republic of Azerbaijan Anar Guliyev, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Péter Szijjártó, as well as residents of the village.