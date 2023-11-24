Residents Of Azerbaijan's Jabrayil Will Be Able To Return Home In 2024

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) JABRAYIL, Azerbaijan, November 24. Azerbaijan's
Jabrayil district's residents will be able to return to their
homeland starting from 2024, said Special Representative of the
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Jabrayil, Gubadli, and
Zangilan districts of East Zangezur Economic Region Vahid Hajiyev
during the groundbreaking ceremony of Soltanli village, Trend reports.
He noted that presently 33 houses (including 712 apartments) are
being built in Jabrayil city, and the work will wrap up next
year.
Referring to the reconstruction in Soltanli village, Hajiyev
noted that the project is being implemented in partnership with
Hungarian companies. He also added that the residents of the
village will soon return to their homeland.
A solemn ceremony of laying the foundation stone of Soltanli
village, liberated from Armenian occupation was held today.
The ceremony was attended by Special Representative of the
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Jabrayil, Gubadli, and
Zangilan districts of East Zangezur Economic Region Vahid Hajiyev,
Minister of Labour and Social Protection of Population Sahil
Babayev, Chairman of the State Committee of Urban Planning and
Architecture of the Republic of Azerbaijan Anar Guliyev, Minister
of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Péter Szijjártó, as well as
residents of the village.
MENAFN24112023000187011040ID1107481664
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.