Armenian PM Pashinyan Accuses Russia Of Destabilizing Situation In Country

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan once again accused Russia of destabilizing the situation in the country, Trend reports.

He spoke with citizens of Armenia via live broadcast and touched upon the work of Russian TV channels in the country.

Pashinyan said that since 2020, an agreement on cooperation in the field of broadcasting has been in force between Armenia and Russia, regulating broadcasting conditions. One of the conditions was the non-interference in internal affairs of the country and prevention of destabilization of the internal political situation in the country.

"Recently, there have been violations, contrary to the broadcasting agreements signed between our countries. We are talking about interference in internal affairs, destabilization of the situation inside the country," he said.

The wave of negativity towards Russia continues from Pashinyan, who not long ago announced a change in the country's foreign policy vector. Pashinyan stated that he would no longer engage in the work of the CSTO and the CIS, and that he was looking for a substitute for both organizations.

He also mentioned that Western partners have made a number of intriguing promises in a variety of fields.

