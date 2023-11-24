Armenian PM Pashinyan Accuses Russia Of Destabilizing Situation In Country

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. Armenian Prime
Minister Nikol Pashinyan once again accused Russia of destabilizing
the situation in the country, Trend reports.
He spoke with citizens of Armenia via live broadcast and touched
upon the work of Russian TV channels in the country.
Pashinyan said that since 2020, an agreement on cooperation in
the field of broadcasting has been in force between Armenia and
Russia, regulating broadcasting conditions. One of the conditions
was the non-interference in internal affairs of the country and
prevention of destabilization of the internal political situation
in the country.
"Recently, there have been violations, contrary to the
broadcasting agreements signed between our countries. We are
talking about interference in internal affairs, destabilization of
the situation inside the country," he said.
The wave of negativity towards Russia continues from Pashinyan,
who not long ago announced a change in the country's foreign policy
vector. Pashinyan stated that he would no longer engage in the work
of the CSTO and the CIS, and that he was looking for a substitute
for both organizations.
He also mentioned that Western partners have made a number of
intriguing promises in a variety of fields.
Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp channel
MENAFN24112023000187011040ID1107481663
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.