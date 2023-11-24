Azerbaijani Chess Player Pulls Off World Championship

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. The last round
of the World Youth Chess Championship among girls and boys in the
Italian city of Montesilvano has ended with the victory of Ayan
Allahverdiyeva from Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
Azerbaijan's Ayan Allahverdiyeva won the world championship for
girls under the age of 18 with 9.5 points in the 11th round.
The competition attracts over 1,000 chess players from 94
nations.
